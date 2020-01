A little cooler for your weekend

SATURDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. Little snow accumulation. (70%)

High: 39

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Mixing with some rain early. 1″ or less. (80%)

Low: 31

SUNDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 35 Low: 31

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 22