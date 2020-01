Rain showers through your Friday Morning

Rain will mix with some light snow this weekend

FRIDAY: Rain showers likely. Becoming scattered into the afternoon. (100%)

High: 48 Low: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers. (90%)

Low: 40

SATURDAY: Rain mixing to snow through afternoon. (90%)

High: 43(Falling)

SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers early. Snow will return into the evening and Sunday night. (30%)

High: 37 Low: 28

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for snow showers early. (20%)

High: 38 Low: 27

TUESDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 36 Low: 15