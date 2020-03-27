Rain showers taper off early Friday morning

Overnight: Rain showers. Chance for thunder. (100%)
Low: 45
FRIDAY: Very small chance for a shower early, then again into afternoon. Most of the day looks dry. Scattered clouds.
High: 60 Low: 45
FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain developing. Chance for thunderstorm. (100%)
Low: 45
SATURDAY: Rain showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (100%)
High: 64 Low: 45
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms early. (90% AM)
High: 64(Falling) Low: 55
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 52 Low: 36