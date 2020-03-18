Breaking News
Rain showers on the way

Weather

Rain will be likely by late afternoon and will continue into the evening

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers developing late this afternoon into this evening. Chance for a thunderstorm. (60%PM)
High: 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (90%)
Low: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. Mainly into the afternoon and evening. (90% PM)
High: 67

FRIDAY: Rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms early. Falling temperatures through the day. (90%)
High: 67(Early) Low: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 22

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for rain showers. (20%)
High: 49 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 53 Low: 35

