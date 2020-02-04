Rain showers on the way tonight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. (70%)
Low: 47
TUESDAY: Rain showers. Turning cooler with a chance for a wintry mix late day and into the evening. (90%)
High: 48(Falling)
TUESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix early. Chance for snow showers or flurries overnight. Little accumulation expected. (90%)
Low: 24
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 24
THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (80%)
High: 48 Low: 28
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 32 Low: 24
SATURDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 19