Rain showers moving into the region

Unsettled weather Through Tuesday night:

Look for rain showers to move through the region overnight with temperatures sliding into the low 60’s through morning.



The chance for a shower or sprinkle Tuesday morning with showers and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon and evening. Highs will push into the upper 70’s. Chance for rain 70%



Showers or thunderstorms are expected Tuesday night with temperatures dropping into the low 60’s.

Better weather returns through the middle of the week. Just in time for the Canfield Fair!