Rain showers move in overnight

Areas of fog early. Sunshine and southerly winds work our temperatures into the mid 40s this afternoon. Scattered light rain showers expected this evening with some gusty winds overnight.

A dry forecast after your Tuesday, plenty of sunshine on tap. Temperatures however, warm today and tomorrow colder through the second half of the work week. Thursday highs struggle to make it out of the 20s. Temperature recover this weekend as they soar back into the 40s.