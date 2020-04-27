Rain showers move in overnight

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Showers developing late. (80%)
Low: 44
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Small chance for thunder. (80%)
High: 58 Low: 44
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. Chance for thunder. Mainly through the 1st half of the night. (80%)
Low: 51
WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers or T-Storms. (90%)
High: 67 Low: 51
THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 50
FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 40
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 50