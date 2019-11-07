Rain showers mixing to snow Thursday

FORECAST:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain mixing to snow through late
morning and into the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible through
evening. 1” or less. (90%)
High: 39
Thursday night: Colder with scattered lake
effect snow showers. 1” or less. Isolated pockets of up to 2” under heavier
snowbands. (60%)
Low: 24
Friday: Scattered lake effect snow showers. Light accumulation
possible. (60%)
High: 35 Low: 24
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 23
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers late day. (30%) High: 45 Low: 31
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 35 Low: 30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 24
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 26 Low: 15