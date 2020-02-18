Rain showers into your Tuesday morning

TUESDAY: Rain showers through early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower through afternoon with falling temperatures. (90%)
High: 47 Low: 37
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.
Low: 24
WEDNESDAY: Colder. Scattered clouds.
High: 30 Low: 24
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early in the snowbelt. (20% AM)
High: 25 Low: 15
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 35 Low: 15
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 20
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy.
High: 44 Low: 27
MONDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 42 Low: 32