Rain showers into your Tuesday morning

TUESDAY: Rain showers through early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower through afternoon with falling temperatures. (90%)

High: 47 Low: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Colder. Scattered clouds.

High: 30 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early in the snowbelt. (20% AM)

High: 25 Low: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 35 Low: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 20

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy.

High: 44 Low: 27

MONDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 32