Another record high on the way Tuesday

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 76

Record: 68 (1931, 1949)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers developing. Chance for thunder. (90%)

Low: 62



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower early. (40%)

High: 66 Low: 52



THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 39



FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 37



SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 32



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 43