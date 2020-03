Rain showers and gusty wind into the morning

Warm temperatures in the lower 50's to start your Tuesday

Overnight: Rain showers likely. Chance for a T-Storm. (100%) Gusty wind to 30mph+ possible.

Low: 52

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. Chance for a T-Storm. Tapering off into the afternoon. Falling temperatures. Gusty wind to 30mph+ (100%)

High: 56(Falling) Low: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Colder.

Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower afternoon. (30% PM)

High: 49 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers. (80%)

High: 54 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 43 Low: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 28