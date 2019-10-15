Rain returns to start your Wednesday

FORECAST:
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Showers with the chance for thunderstorms
late. (90%)
Low: 50
Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain likely. Chance
for storms early. Scattered showers afternoon.
Gusty wind. (100%)
High: 55 ( Falling)
Wednesday night: Cooler
and blustery. Scattered showers. (60%)
Low: 43
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 43
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 40
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 38
Sunday: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 68 Low: 46
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered
showers with the chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 69 Low: 52
Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 47
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 40