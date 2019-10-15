Rain returns to start your Wednesday

FORECAST:

Tonight:  Increasing clouds.  Showers with the chance for thunderstorms late.  (90%)
Low:  50 

Wednesday:  Cloudy. Rain likely. Chance for storms early. Scattered showers afternoon.  Gusty wind.  (100%)
High:  55 ( Falling)

Wednesday night:  Cooler and blustery.  Scattered showers.  (60%)
Low:  43

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Blustery.  Scattered showers. (60%)
High:  50  Low:  43

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  56  Low:  40

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  64  Low:  38

Sunday:  Scattered clouds. (20%)
High:  68  Low:  46

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with the chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)
High:  69  Low:  52

Tuesday:  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:  65  Low:  47

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  58  Low:  40

