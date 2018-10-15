Rain returns overnight and lingers into Monday afternoon Video

An area of low pressure with clouds and light rain showers will be moving northeastward into our area overnight. Temperatures will be fairly mild with overnight lows only falling into the upper 40s early then slowly rising into the morning hours. We can expect clouds, scattered light rain showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s for Monday afternoon. A cold front from the Upper Great Lakes will also sweep across the State behind this southern system. This will bring more chances of light rain showers and eventually much colder temperatures. We are not expecting much in the way of precipitation -- between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain is all that is forecast. Rain ends by Monday evening with skies becoming partly cloudy, breezy and turning colder for Monday evening. Normal high and low for this time of the year is 61 and 42.

FORECAST

Tonight: Clear early, Cloudy overnight. Rain showers by Monday morning. (30%)

Low: 49

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies with scattered light rain showers likely. (70%)

High: 57

Monday Night: Rain ends. Becoming partly cloudy and much colder. Patchy Frost possible.

Low: 34

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool.

High: 52 Low: 39



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with slight chance of isolated shower or sprinkles. (20%)

High: 49 Low: 33