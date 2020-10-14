Rain returns for your Thursday

Weather

Gusty wind will develop overnight and through your Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
STORM TEAM 27

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Gusty wind developing.
Low: 53

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing. Chance for thunder. Gusty wind. (80%)
High: 64

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for a shower. (60%)
Low: 40

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. Mainly early. (20%)
High: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 34

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 41

MONDAY: Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 43

TUESDAY: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 49

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 55

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com