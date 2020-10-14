Rain returns for your Thursday

STORM TEAM 27
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Gusty wind developing.
Low: 53
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing. Chance for thunder. Gusty wind. (80%)
High: 64
THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for a shower. (60%)
Low: 40
FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. Mainly early. (20%)
High: 53
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 34
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 41
MONDAY: Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 43
TUESDAY: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 45
WEDNESDAY: Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 49
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 55