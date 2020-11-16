Rain or snow showers push in overnight

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Scattered rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)
Low: 32

TUESDAY: Blustery and colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)
High: 38

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to now accumulation. (40%)
Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (30% Early)
High: 39 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 58 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 60 Low: 43

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 60 Low: 43

