Rain or snow showers push in overnight

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Scattered rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)
Low: 32
TUESDAY: Blustery and colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)
High: 38
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to now accumulation. (40%)
Low: 27
WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (30% Early)
High: 39 Low: 27
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 32
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 58 Low: 40
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 60 Low: 43
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 60 Low: 43