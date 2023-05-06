YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a beautiful Saturday across the region, with warm temperatures, dry conditions, and mostly sunny skies. While Saturday was dry, we won’t be able to say the same about Sunday, as the chance for showers and storms will return to the forecast.

How much rainfall has Youngstown seen during the first week of May?

It is no secret that the first week of the month was wet here in the Valley. Four out of the first six days of the month have featured measurable rainfall, with the area picking up 0.72″ of rain.

Will Youngstown see any rain in the coming days?

The next few days will be unsettled here in the Valley as chances for showers and storms will be in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of the forecast over the next few days.

Sunday

While you will wake up to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions Sunday, a warm front will slide into the area bringing a cluster of showers and storms by mid-morning. A gusty thunderstorm will be possible within this cluster. The timing of the rain looks to be between about 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Clip of Futuretracker showing a cluster of showers and storms moving through Sunday.

Once this cluster of showers and storms moves out of the area, the rest of the day will feature spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Clip of Futuretracker showing just isolated showers and storms Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will not be a washout, and if you have any outdoor plans, you want to have the rain gear and keep an eye on the sky. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Monday and Tuesday

Monday and Tuesday will feature a lot of dry time across the region, with just small chances for showers and isolated storms.

The best chance for rain on Monday will be during the evening hours and into Monday night.

Clip of Futuretracker showing chances for rain Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be the opposite, with the best chance for rain being in the morning. The area should be dry by Tuesday evening, with lots of sunshine and dry conditions expected for the rest of the week.

This forecast will likely change over the coming days, and you can keep up to date with the weather by checking out the 7-day forecast.