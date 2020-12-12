Rain on the way for your Saturday

FRIDAY: Clouds increasing.High: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.Low: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rian showers developing. (80%)High: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)High: 43(falling) Low: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)High: 35 Low: 29

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.High: 36 Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)High: 36 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)High: 33 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.High: 32 Low: 26