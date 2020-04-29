Rain on the way

WEDNESDAY: Windy. Scattered showers with the chance for t-storms, especially late day. (90%)
High: 70
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain likely with the chance for t-storms. (90%)
Low: 52
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 62
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 44
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 41
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 68 Low: 49
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 59 Low: 39
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 54 Low: 32
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 55 Low: 36