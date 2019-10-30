First News on FOX: Morning Edition

LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Rain moving into the Valley

Weather

Colder air will also be settling in by the end of the workweek

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Showers developing late day and into evening. (60%PM)
High:  63

Wednesday Night:  Rain showers.  (90%)
Low:  55 

Thursday:  Rain likely. Gusty wind possible late.  (100%)
High:  65  Low:  55

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Rain or Snow howers early. Gusty winds.(60% AM)
High:  45  Low:  34

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  48  Low:  32

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  A few rain or snow shower possible in snowbelt. (20%)
High:  42  Low:  30

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 50    Low:  29

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  56  Low:  38

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High:  51  Low:  34

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com