Rain moving in through early morning

FORECAST:
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Gusty. Rain
likely with the chance for thunderstorms, especially early in the day. (90%)
High: 63
Tuesday night: Isolated shower
early. Breezy.
Low: 42
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Gusty at times.
High: 57 Low: 42
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 43
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 54 Low: 44
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 35
Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 57 Low: 38
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 44
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 45