Rain moves in overnight

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Rain developing. (100%) Gusty wind to 30mph+ possible.
Low: 52

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. Tapering off into the afternoon. Falling temperatures. Gusty wind to 30mph+ (100%)
High: 56(Falling) Low: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Colder.
Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower afternoon. (30% PM)
High: 49 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers. (80%)
High: 54 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 43 Low: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 46 Low: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 48 Low: 32

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com