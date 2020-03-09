Rain moves in overnight

TONIGHT: Rain developing. (100%) Gusty wind to 30mph+ possible.
Low: 52
TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. Tapering off into the afternoon. Falling temperatures. Gusty wind to 30mph+ (100%)
High: 56(Falling) Low: 52
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Colder.
Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower afternoon. (30% PM)
High: 49 Low: 29
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 36
FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers. (80%)
High: 54 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 43 Low: 32
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 46 Low: 28
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 48 Low: 32