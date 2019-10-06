Rain moves in for Sunday afternoon and evening

Clouds increase overnight as a warm front crosses the Valley. Overnight temperatures will rise towards daybreak to the mid 50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs around 70 for Sunday. Scattered showers will be developing for the afternoon and evening hours to end the weekend on a soggy note.

Clouds and more rain showers for Monday morning as a cold front is next to sweep over the Valley. Highs on Monday will only be in the lower 60s with morning rain showers tapering off by the afternoon.

Once this system clears, sunny skies and seasonable temperatures will settle in for the middle of the workweek. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by Thursday.

Next system will bring clouds and rain showers late on Friday and into Saturday morning.