Rain mixing to snow today

Today: Cloudy. Rain likely. Rain mixing to snow late afternoon into this
evening. (90%)
High: 40 (falling)
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain changing to snow. 1 to 3 inches possible. (100%)
Low: 21
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, cold and windy. Lake effect snow
showers. Additional 1 to 3 inches possible. Highest amounts in the
snow belt. (80%)
High: 26 (falling)
Wednesday: Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Partly sunny.(20%
AM)
High: 29 Low: 15
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 22
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 24
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 25
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 27
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 27