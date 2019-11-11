LIVE NOW /
Rain mixing to snow today

Weather

Snow will continue tonight and into the day on Tuesday

Today:  Cloudy. Rain likely. Rain mixing to snow late afternoon into this evening. (90%)
High: 40 (falling)

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy. Rain changing to snow. 1 to 3 inches possible. (100%)
Low: 21

Tomorrow:  Mostly cloudy, cold and windy. Lake effect snow showers.  Additional 1 to 3 inches possible. Highest amounts in the snow belt. (80%)
High:  26 (falling)

Wednesday:  Isolated snow shower or flurry early. Partly sunny.(20% AM)
High:  29  Low:  15

Thursday:  Partly sunny.

High:  38  Low:  22

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High:  41  Low:  24

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  40  Low:  25

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  44  Low:  27

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  46 Low:  27

