Rain likely for the first half of the day

The chance for showers will wind down this afternoon

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Gusty. Rain likely with the chance for thunderstorms, especially early in the day. (90%)

High: 63

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Low: 42

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Gusty at times.

High: 57 Low: 42

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 44

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)

High: 54 Low: 44

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 35

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 57 Low: 38

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 44

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 45