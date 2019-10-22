Rain likely for the first half of the day

LIVE NOW /
The chance for showers will wind down this afternoon

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Gusty. Rain likely with the chance for thunderstorms, especially early in the day.  (90%)
High: 63

Tuesday night:   Mostly cloudy.  Breezy.
Low:  42

Wednesday:  Partly to mostly sunny.  Gusty at times.
High: 57   Low:  42

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High: 63  Low:  44

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 54  Low:  44

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 53  Low: 35

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 57  Low: 38

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 58  Low: 44

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  60  Low:  45

