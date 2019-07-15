Rain, heat & humidity on the way

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 86
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for an isolated shower or
storm. (20%)
Low: 66
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers
& thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 88
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers
& thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 84 Low: 69
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers &
thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 89 Low: 70
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance for
showers & thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 93 Low: 72
Saturday: Partly sunny.
Hot & humid. Small risk for an isolated shower or t-storm.
(20%)
High: 92 Low: 73
Sunday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Chance for showers or t-storms
(30%)
High: 90 Low: 72
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms (30%)
High: 84 Low: 69