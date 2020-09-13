Rain ending, more sun Sunday afternoon

Sunday afternoon: As we head into midday Sunday, clouds will decreasy fairly quickly, resulting in a partly cloudy sky, then a mostly sunny evening. Today’s high will top out in the mid-70s.



Sunday evening: With a clear sky tonight, temps will dip into the mid-50s. Some rural areas will fall into the low-50s creating a crisp start to Monday morning.



Extended forecast: Monday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 70 degrees. Overnight Monday into early Tuesday will feature the coolest air since June 1st, where temps dipped to 39 degrees. A few rural spots may get that cool, but most of the Valley will bottom out in the low-40s. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will both feature abundant sun with highs in the low-70s on Tuesday and upper-70s on Wednesday.



We are watching two systems that could impact our Valley’s weather later this week. A cold front will push out of Canada on Thursday, bringing us a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon and evening. We are also watching Tropical Storm Sally, which is likely to become a hurricane and make landfuall along the northern Gulf coast early Tuesday morning. As Sally moves north through mid to late week, some of the lingering moisture could result in a few showers for us on Friday morning. However, the cold front will help keep the majority of Sally’s remnants away from us, so we will not see a major impact. Friday will bring afternoon sun with highs in the upper-60s. Sun returns on Saturday with highs near 70.