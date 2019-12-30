Rain continues overnight, but changes on the way

We will have more rain overnight. Expect another 1/2″ to 3/4″ of additional rainfall in many locations. Some spots may pick up a full inch of additional rain.



The other big weather story are the temperatures. Temperatures will just continue to rise to near 60 overnight. Our highs for Monday will be occurring before sunrise. Rain will continue for the Monday morning commute.

Temperatures will begin to fall after lunchtime into the mid and lower 40s by the drive home. Colder air will continue to filter into the region overnight Monday into Tuesday. Temps will drop to around freezing by Tuesday morning.

We will have scattered to occasional snow showers later on Tuesday morning and through the evening hours with highs only in the mid 30s. This blast of chilly air sticks around on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s.

Happy New Year !!! 20-20

RC