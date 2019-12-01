Rain changing to snow showers tonight

STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST
Tonight: Rain showers scattered this evening mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Trace of snow up to an inch possible.
Low: 32
Monday: Areas of snow showers. Breezy. Little to no daytime accumulation.
High: 37
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible early.
Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies.
High: 38
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers.
High: 37 Low: 29
Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies.
High: 39 Low: 27
Friday: Chance of snow showers early. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
High: 40 Low: 29
Saturday: Mostly cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy.
High: 38 Low: 24
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Increasing clouds late day.
High: 46 Low: 27