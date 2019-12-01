Rain changing to snow showers tonight

Colder temperatures are here to stay

STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST

Tonight: Rain showers scattered this evening mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Trace of snow up to an inch possible.

Low: 32

Monday: Areas of snow showers. Breezy. Little to no daytime accumulation.

High: 37

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible early.

Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies.

High: 38

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers.

High: 37 Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies.

High: 39 Low: 27

Friday: Chance of snow showers early. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

High: 40 Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 24

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Increasing clouds late day.

High: 46 Low: 27