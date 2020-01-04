Rain changes to snow flurries tonight

Light rain showers and drizzle are mixing with and changing to light flurries across the Valley. Little to no accumulation is expected, however temperatures will be falling into the upper 20s by morning. Watch any untreated surfaces as the rain will freeze overnight.

Cloudy, breezy and chilly for Sunday with another chance of rain to snow coming in later in the day. This is a slight chance for any additional precipitation. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Monday will be dry with sunshine returning along with high temperatures around the 40 degree mark. Even warmer on Tuesday, before a cold front sweeps through the Valley, bringing colder air and scattered flurries for Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 40s while temperatures will only reach the mid 30s on Wednesday.