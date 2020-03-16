Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at Noon
Closings and delays
There are currently 177 active closings. Click for more details.

Rain chances return tonight

Weather

The chance for light rain will continue on Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monday: Increasing clouds. Small chance for a shower toward sunset. (20%PM)
High: 50

Monday night: Cloudy with chance rain showers. (40%)
Low: 38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. Mainly the first half of the day. (40%)
High: 49

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late day. (20%PM)
High: 52 Low: 33

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 65 Low: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 67 Low: 58

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. (40%)
High: 44 Low: 25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com