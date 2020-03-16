Rain chances return tonight

Monday: Increasing clouds. Small chance for a shower toward sunset. (20%PM)
High: 50
Monday night: Cloudy with chance rain showers. (40%)
Low: 38
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. Mainly the first half of the day. (40%)
High: 49
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late day. (20%PM)
High: 52 Low: 33
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 65 Low: 45
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 67 Low: 58
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 26
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 25
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. (40%)
High: 44 Low: 25