Rain chances lower on Wednesday

Weather

Temperatures and humidity will be lower

OVERNIGHT: Scattered clouds. Cooler.
Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower possible in the afternoon. Less humid. (30% PM)
High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Isolated shower possible early. (20%)
Low: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or storm possible. (30%)
High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 67

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of an isolated storm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 64

