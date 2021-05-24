Rain chances increase this week

Youngstown Weather

It will still be warm to start the week with temperatures near 80° this afternoon

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Isolated shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (60%)
High: 81 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 50

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 49

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 53

