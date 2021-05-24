Rain chances increase this week

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 79
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Isolated shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
Low: 64
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (60%)
High: 81 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 50
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 49
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 50
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 53