Rain chances going up

Temperatures are also trending warmer for the second half of the week

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower or spinkle, mainly late day. (20%)

High: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower, mainly early. (20%)

Low: 36



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 52



THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 49



FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 50 Low: 43



SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 46 Low: 37



SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 35



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain/snow showers. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 29



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 24