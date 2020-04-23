Rain becoming likely this afternoon

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers into the early afternoon. (100%)
High: 63
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (100%)
Low: 43
FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 59
SATURDAY: Scattered showers developing into the afternoon. Chance t-storm. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 36
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 49 Low: 40
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 45
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 44
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 39