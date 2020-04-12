Rain and wind threats into Monday

TONIGHT: Rain becoming likely with the chance of thunderstorms. Becoming windy. (100%)

Low: 56

***High Wind Warning for Trumbull County from 6AM to 8PM Monday***

**Wind Advisory for Mahoning, Columbiana, Mercer, and Lawrence Counties from 6AM to 8PM Monday**

MONDAY: Scattered showers through the early afternoon with thunderstorms possible. Windy. Temperatures falling into the afternoon. (90%)

High: 61

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Colder.

Low: 30

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers possible. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower, especially early. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Chance for a snow or rain shower early. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 31

SATURDAY: A chance of rain showers. Chance of snow showers early. (30%)

High: 52 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies early. Increasing clouds with the chance of rain late. (40% PM)

High: 60 Low: 36