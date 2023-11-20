(WKBN) – A strong storm system will impact the Valley starting Tuesday morning. The storm is currently bringing areas of strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain to central parts of the United States.

The next storm system to affect the Valley.



Clouds will increase over the Valley on Monday and precipitation will become likely by sunrise Tuesday. It will be a cold rain with temperatures starting off in the 30s, and temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 40s for a high temperature Tuesday. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows multiple rounds of rain throughout the day Tuesday.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing multiple rounds of showers on Tuesday.

Most of the Future Tracker models are forecasting around 0.5 inches of rain into Wednesday morning but a few isolated locations could receive up to 0.75 inches in heavier bands of showers.

Forecast rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning.

This storm system will also feature another major impact: strong wind gusts. The low-pressure system will strengthen as it pushes towards our area. The low-pressure system will move close to the area on Tuesday, which will increase the wind gusts out of the southeast throughout the day. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible and that combined with the rain chances could make for treacherous travel on Tuesday.

Forecast wind gusts for Tuesday afternoon.

The forecast will improve just in time for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 40s. The sunshine and nice weather will last into Black Friday.