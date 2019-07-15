Rain and storm threat returns soon

FORECAST:
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
Low: 67
Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Humid. Chance for showers & thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86
Tuesday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 71
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers & thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 84 Low: 71
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Chance for showers & thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 69
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 91 Low: 73
Saturday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 92 Low: 74
Sunday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 92 Low: 73
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms (40%)
High: 91 Low: 74