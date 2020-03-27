Breaking News
Rain and storms return for the weekend

Weather

It will be a warm weekend with highs in the 60s

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers developing. Chance for thunderstorm. (100%)
Low: 45

SATURDAY: Rain showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (100%)
High: 58

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms early. (90%)
High: 64 (falling) Low: 55

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy
High: 52 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 52 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 36

