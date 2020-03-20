Rain and storm threat decreases tonight

Temperatures will fall sharply tonight

YOUR STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain and storms ending. Gusty winds at times. Highs in the upper 60s falling through the 50s this evening. (60%)

TONIGHT: Small chance for a shower early. Mostly cloudy. Much colder.

Low: 28

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. Colder

High: 41

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 23

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered rain showers. Chance for a snowflake early. (60%)

High: 48 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 41

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 45