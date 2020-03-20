Rain and storm threat decreases tonight

YOUR STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Rain and storms ending. Gusty winds at times. Highs in the upper 60s falling through the 50s this evening. (60%)
TONIGHT: Small chance for a shower early. Mostly cloudy. Much colder.
Low: 28
SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. Colder
High: 41
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 23
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered rain showers. Chance for a snowflake early. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 33
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 57 Low: 41
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 67 Low: 45