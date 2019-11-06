Rain and snow on the way

Much colder air will also move into the Valley on Thursday

Wednesday:  Clouds increasing. 
High: 46

Wednesday night:  Showers developing.  Mainly late. (60%)
Low:  33  (late)

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy. Rain mixing to snow through late morning and into the afternoon. (80%)
High: 44  (early, falling)

Friday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 35  Low:  24

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High: 40  Low:  23

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)
High: 46  Low: 29

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 35  Low: 26

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High: 30  Low:  20

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:  30  Low:  19 

