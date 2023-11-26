YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Storm Team 27 Meteorologists are tracking rain and snow showers starting Sunday afternoon with chances lasting through Tuesday. These are also coming with a significant drop in temperatures.

The cold and precipitation could cause some inconveniences over the next 60 to 72 hours.

Sunday afternoon and evening

A low pressure system is coming toward the Valley from the southwest. The northern portion of this system has snow showers, while the southern portion has rain showers.

Based on the trajectory of this system, the Valley will be seeing widespread rain showers throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain is expected to start falling between noon and 2 o’clock.

Heading into Sunday night, showers will become scattered. However, a cold front will bring cooler air to the area.

Falling temperatures will help rain turn into a wintry mix overnight, and some snowflakes are possible toward Monday morning.

Below is a look at rainfall totals by 7 o’clock Monday morning.

Monday

Much of Monday’s precipitation will be isolated flurries. Winds will be coming out of the west Monday around 10 to 15 miles per hour. This will help blow some lake effect flurries inland, mainly in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties.

Some flurries can’t be ruled out around the rest of the Valley. The cold front bringing cooler temperatures throughout Monday could enhance the risk for some quick flurries in Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

Below are expected snowfall totals by Monday evening at 7 o’clock.

Monday night

Monday night will bring the biggest risk for lake effect snow.

The National Weather Service Office in Cleveland has issued Winter Storm Watches in Ashtabula County, Ohio and Crawford County, Pennsylvania. These expire at 1 o’clock Wednesday morning.

There is also a Lake Effect Snow Warning in Erie County, Pennsylvania. This expires at 7 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service in Cleveland, Ohio

Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties could see some bursts of lake effect snow during this time. Westerly winds around 10 to 15 miles per hour are expected to continue blowing in lake effect snow from Lake Erie overnight.

These areas are expected to get closer to an inch or more of snow accumulation since they’re closer to Lake Erie. The rest of the Valley should be seeing much less.

Below are expected snowfall totals through Tuesday morning at 7 o’clock.

Tuesday

Some more snow showers are expected to push through the Valley Tuesday morning from north to south. This could leave some light snow coatings on roads across the Valley.

These snow showers are expected to weaken throughout the day. Dry air should build back in and help limit snowfall heading into Tuesday night.

Below are expected snowfall totals by Tuesday evening at 7 o’clock.

The cold

On top of the incoming snow, there will also be some really cold temperatures.

After highs in the mid 40s Sunday, the passing cold front will drop temperatures through Tuesday. Monday’s high in the low 30s is expected early in the day and should fall throughout the afternoon.

Lows Monday night will be in the low 20s before a high nearing 30 on Tuesday. Wind chills are expected to be in the teens to start the work week.

More tolerable temperatures are coming after the lake effect weather. See how much warmer it will be in the 7-day forecast.