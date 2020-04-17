Rain and snow ends overnight

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow showers tapering off overnight. A light coating of new snow possible as system moves out. (100%)
Low: 32
SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early in the snowbelt. (20% AM)
High: 49 Low: 32
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear.
Low: 36
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 36
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 30
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 27
THURSDAY: Chance for showers afternoon. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 39
FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 47