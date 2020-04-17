Rain and snow ends overnight

Spring weather returns into next week - Warming up

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow showers tapering off overnight. A light coating of new snow possible as system moves out. (100%)

Low: 32

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early in the snowbelt. (20% AM)

High: 49 Low: 32

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear.

Low: 36

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 57 Low: 36

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Chance for showers afternoon. (40%)

High: 65 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 47