Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force give Friday update
Closings and delays
There are currently 32 active closings. Click for more details.

Rain and snow ends overnight

Weather

Spring weather returns into next week - Warming up

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow showers tapering off overnight. A light coating of new snow possible as system moves out. (100%)
Low: 32

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early in the snowbelt. (20% AM)
High: 49 Low: 32

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear.
Low: 36

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 36

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Chance for showers afternoon. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 47

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com