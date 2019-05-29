Quiet weather tonight but watching for more showers Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Quiet weather tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 60s
— Patchy fog is possible Thursday morning
— More showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon…a few could be strong
— Highs in the mid 70s Thursday afternoon
— Quiet, dry and nice weather for Friday with highs in the mid 70s
— Chances for scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s
— Drier and sunny to start next week with highs still in the low 70s
