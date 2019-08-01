Quiet weather expected overnight

Look for some fog to start your Friday. Warm temps into the weekend.

FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear. A little patchy fog possible.

Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for and isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (30%)

High: 84

Friday night: Becoming mostly clear.

Low: 61

Saturday: Sunshine and scattered clouds.

High: 85

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for and isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 61

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the late-afternoon and evening. (30%)

High: 87 Low: 66

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 83 Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 65