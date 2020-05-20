Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Quiet weather expected overnight

Weather

Warmer temperatures move in by the weekend - 80's return

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 69 Low: 46

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. (60%)
Low: 55

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 67 Low: 55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Very small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the late afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 57

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 62

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award