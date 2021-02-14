Quiet Valentine’s Day, winter storm starts tonight

Mostly cloudy for Valentine’s Day, but lots of snow is headed our way over the next two days

Happy Valentine’s Day! Enjoy today’s quiet weather and get those travel plans and/or errands done today! Today will be mostly cloudy with chilly highs in the upper 20s again. Our first winter storm of the week will be arriving overnight. Heavy snow showers will continue to dump snow causing major travel issues across the region through at least Tuesday, so plan on having everything you need for those few days right now! In total through Tuesday, we’ll likely have 8-12″ of snow on the ground. There is a slight chance for some freezing rain which could ice over the roadways Monday night into Tuesday morning and could hinder some of those snow totals. Travel is NOT advised starting tonight and going through at least Tuesday afternoon.



That’s only storm #1 this week though… Another winter storm will be causing major issues will start up on Thursday and last into Friday. This one will likely bring along a wintry mix which means we have to watch for the threat of freezing rain and/or sleet. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this, but go ahead and be prepared for a messy week!

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 27

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing (80%).

Low: 15

MONDAY: Snow showers continuing (90%). 2-4″ of snow likely.

High: 26

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers continuing (90%). Additional 4-8″ of snow likely.

Low: 16



WINTER STORM WARNING AND WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY 7 AM THROUGH TUESDAY 1 PM



TUESDAY: Snow showers continue (90%). Additional 1-3″ of snow likely.

High: 20



SNOW ACCUMULATIONS IN TOTAL THROUGH TUESDAY LIKELY 8-12″



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 26 Low: 3

THURSDAY: Wintry mix likely. Watching Stormtrack (80%).

High: 39 Low: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%).

High: 33 Low: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 28 Low: 13