Quiet Saturday before winter storm moves in

Don't get used to the sunshine Saturday; a winter storm is coming this weekend

It’s chilly but calm Saturday, making way for a winter storm set to arrive tonight and last through Monday.

Today, the clouds will continue to break up, and sunshine will take over this afternoon! Don’t get used to it, though.

Our next winter storm system starts to arrive overnight tonight. It’ll be mainly snow showers that start up by Sunday morning then last through Monday.

Total snow accumulations for most of the Valley by then will be between 3-6″ of fresh snow with heavier amounts possible in spots. There is a slight chance for a wintry mix Sunday evening that could hinder the snow totals in some spots, but it will likely be short-lived.

Leftover snow showers taper off by Tuesday. Then, it warms up mid- to late-week, with highs in the 40s.

On Thursday evening, we could see some rain showers develop, but by Friday, it appears to switch back over into all snow.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 32

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with snow showers developing by morning (40%).

Low: 22

SUNDAY: Snow showers continuing with breezy conditions (80%).

High: 33

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers continuing with possible wintry mix developing earlier on (80%).

Low: 28

MONDAY: Snow showers continuing (80%).

High: 35



WATCHING STORMTRACK SUNDAY-MONDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS THROUGH MONDAY BETWEEN 3-6″ WITH LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE



TUESDAY: Snow showers taper off and clouds decrease by the evening (40%).

High: 34 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening (30% PM).

High: 40 Low: 23

FRIDAY: Rain showers switching over into snow showers by evening (40%).

High: 42 Low: 35