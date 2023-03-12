This winter has been incredibly tame in the eastern United States with many locations recording it as the mildest winter of all time. However, everything is about to change as a storm is brewing in the northeastern United States.

A strong storm system that some are calling Winter Storm Sage is forecasted to bring major impacts to the northeastern United States for the first half of the work week.

Thankfully, our area will be far enough west of the storm to avoid major snowfall accumulations, but there is the potential for light snow accumulations Monday night due to lake effect snow.

First, let’s set the scene with this storm system. Currently, there is an area of light precipitation starting to push into the Valley. Most of this is not reaching the ground, but there will be the chance for a light wintry mix later Sunday afternoon once the dry air moves out of the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

Monday, a more potent low pressure system will slide through the area bringing better chances for rain and snow showers by tomorrow afternoon. As the cold front pushes through the Valley, there could be some heavier snow showers that result in a quick dusting mainly on grassy surfaces. The roads should stay clear as temperatures will still be above freezing.

Lake effect snow showers will continue Monday night into the day on Tuesday and light snow accumulations will be possible as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Regional view of the Storm Team 27 Future Tracker from Monday morning through Tuesday.

The localized view of the Future Tracker shows multiple rounds of snow showers particularly tomorrow afternoon into Tuesday evening. The best chance for accumulating snowfall will be tomorrow night after the sun sets when temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s.



Some of these snow showers could significantly reduce visibility so make sure take it slow if you are impacted.

Localized Future Tracker from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Despite some of the heavier snow showers, snowfall accumulations will stay light. Accumulations will range from a coating in Columbiana county, to near 1″ in Mahoning and Lawrence Counties, to 1-2″ possible in Mercer and Trumbull counties.

Possible snowfall accumulations for Monday night through Tuesday.

Nor’easter forecast to bring heavy snow to Northeast

While the impacts to the Valley will be small, this will not be the case in the Northeast. In fact, this storm might be the strongest one the Northeast has experienced all year.

Once the low pressure system moves into the Atlantic, unseasonably warm ocean temperatures will result in a strong storm system with heavy rain/snow, strong winds, and even flooding.

The storm system will begin to strengthen tomorrow morning and continue to strengthen into Tuesday. The storm system will slow down and sit off the coast of the Northeast bringing high winds and heavy snow.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing the forecast nor’easter for Monday through Wednesday.

This storm is going to bring heavy snowfall accumulations to many places in the Northeast. Widespread snowfall accumulations of over a foot are expected in the interior northeast, while some of the higher elevations in upstate New York could receive between 18-24.”

The heavy snow combined with the wind will likely cause power outages due to the stress on trees and powerlines. The storm will finally move off the Northeast coast by Wednesday evening.

Forecast snowfall accumulation through Wednesday evening for the Northeast.

Temperatures are forecast to warm up by the end of the work week which will assist in the melting of the snowfall.