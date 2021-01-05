TUESDAY: Cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible. Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle. (40%)
High: 35
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible. Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle. (40%)
Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Mostly cloudy. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 20
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34 Low: 28
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 24
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 34 Low: 22
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 33 Low: 20
Pockets of light drizzle/freezing drizzle through early morning
Cloudy skies stick around through the middle of the week
